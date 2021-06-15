The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 420,493 after 17,862 tests identified 157 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate is 0.87 per cent.



The active COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria are 12,190. Currently, hospitalized patients number 2,239, including 242 in intensive care.

Another 893 COVID-19 patients recovered in Bulgaria on Monday, bringing the total to 390,388. Fifteen new fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 17,915.



With 9,675 new inoculations against the disease on Monday, the number of vaccine doses administered so far total 1,586,678.