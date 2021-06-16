The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 420,654, after 13,200 tests identified 161 new infections on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate now stands at 1.22 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 40 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv with 20 cases and Stara Zagora with 10.



The active cases are 11,751. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,097, including 241 in intensive care.



Another 583 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 390,971. With 17 new fatalities, the death toll now adds up to 17,932.