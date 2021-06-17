North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev arrived on a visit to Bulgaria on Thursday. He is scheduled to hold a one-to-one meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev, followed by a meeting of the two delegations.

The talks will focus on ways to deepen the bilateral political dialogue and to expand partnership, and on the prospects for making real progress in the EU integration of the Republic of North Macedonia.



Zaev is scheduled to meet with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in the afternoon.