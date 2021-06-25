Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who attended a two-day European Council meeting in Brussels, said that he supports a proposal by France and Germany for a summit between the EU and Russia, BTA reported. "I strongly supported and welcomed this initiative to update the strategy on EU-Russia relations," he noted.



"This is not just about the attitude towards Russia but about the level of our ambitions about the global role of our Union. Will we be a global factor or a bystander in the global scene, where global players like the US, China and Russia compete? I reminded all leaders that we all signed the Rome Declaration in 2017, which clearly implies that Europe must be a strategic factor on the global scene," the President pointed out.



"Geopolitics requires realism. The seven years of sanctions have not produced the desired results. We need to seek new tools to pursue our relations with Russia, and especially de-escalate the tensions. We share a common European space with Russia, in terms of climate, health and security. We both merely stand to lose from confrontation,'' the head of State said further.



"The initiative launched by Chancellor Merkel and President Macron is a proposal that makes sense. Although it was not included in the final communique because of the apprehensions of some Member States, this form of dialogue will find a way to be implemented sooner or later," Radev predicted.