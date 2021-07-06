People with irreversible disabilities should no longer appear before the regional expert commissions (TELK) every three years for re-certification, BNR reported. This is envisaged in a draft amendment to the Ordinance on Medical Expertise, which the Minister of Health Stoycho Katsarov presented to the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation. The document is expected to be approved by the government tomorrow.



"There is no need to prove every three years something that science has shown to be for life," Katsarov said.

In addition to people with organ transplants or limb loss, this regulatory change will cover a number of genetic and oncological diseases. It will affect tens of thousands of patients.



After receiving a lifelong decision on their rate of working incapacity, patients will be able to request re-certification for concomitant illness if it is in their benefit.

