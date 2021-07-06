Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia have been held in the waiting room of the Schengen Area for an unreasonably long time. This was what Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša told the European Parliament, while presenting the priorities of the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

MEPs will once again call on the EU Council to immediately accept Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen, BNR reported.

The debates in the plenary hall in Strasbourg are scheduled for July 6 and the resolution will be voted on July 7. Since mid-June, Bulgaria and Romania have received only partial access to the Schengen Information System.