A foreign investor began the construction of a medical equipment factory in Plovdiv.

The company is planning to invest EUR 10 million in the project until 2023 and create 500 new jobs, said the company’s Chief Executive Georgi Petkov, cited by Bulgarian National Radio.

Later, the managers of Europe’s first factory for the manufacture of nitrile gloves received a class A investment certificate. The company is to invest EUR 5 million in the new factory in Plovdiv and create more than 100 jobs.