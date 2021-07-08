The Sixth annual Summit of the Three Seas Initiative is taking place in Sofia on Thursday and Friday. The event will be accompanied by a business forum, to be attended by over 400 Bulgarian and foreign business executives, BTA reports.



The Three Seas Initiative (3SI) involves 12 EU Member States along a north-south axis from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea in Central and Eastern Europe: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. The initiative aims to promote regional cooperation for transport, digital and energy connectivity and the achievement of sustainable economic growth and thus boost social and economic cohesion in Europe. The US, Germany and the European Commission are 3SI partners.





The topic of the Presidents' Panel at the 3SI Business Forum on Thursday will be "Three Seas Initiative: А Path to Smart Development and Comprehensive Economic Growth". Taking part in the panel will be the heads of delegation: Presidents Rumen Radev of Bulgaria, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, Egils Levits of Latvia, Andrzej Duda of Poland and Borut Pahor of Slovenia, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of Croatia, Deputy Prime Ministers Karel Havlicek of the Czech Republic and Veronika Remisova of Slovakia, Austrian Deputy Foreign Minister Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

US President Joe Biden is expected to greet the participants in a video address. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece will be a guest of this year's 3SI Summit. President Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania will join the proceedings by a video message.