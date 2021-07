The number of the new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria is decreasing. There are 60 newly infected registered in the past 24 hours.

The active cases are now 8,108. 959 people are hospitalized, 113 of them – in intensive care units. 146 more people have been cured. For the second day in a row, 2 patients died.

A total of 1,823,403 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered since the beginning of the campaign.