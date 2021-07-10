Paul Verhoeven responded in an interview for NOVA to Sharon Stone’s claim that she was misled into appearing nude in an infamous scene in the 1992 erotic thriller “Basic Instinct.”

“Sharon’s memory is misleading her, she knows it’s not true. She knew exactly what we were doing. Moreover she gave me her underwear before the scene”, Verhoeven said for NOVA.

Director Paul Verhoeven and Producer Said Ben Said attended the "Benedetta" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival.