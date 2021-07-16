The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 422,797, after 13,816 tests identified 94 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at 0.7 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 23 positive tests, followed by Burgas with 16 and Varna with 14.



The active cases are 7,558. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 741, including 93 in intensive care. Another 73 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 397,076.



Five fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,163.



With 11,655 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 1,896,574 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 867,602 people are fully vaccinated.