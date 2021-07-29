A total of 216 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

The number of the active cases is increasing and now they are 7,702. 754 patients are hospitalized, 79 of them – in intensive care wards. 53 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and two more infected people died.

Nearly 13,000 doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered.