Тhe candidate for Minister of Justice from There is such a People party Momchil Ivanov has withdrawn from the draft cabinet. That was announced by the candidate for Prime Miniter Plamen Nikolov.

“His dignity prevents him from going on after everything he went through, all the statements and press publications about him in the past days,” Nikolov explained.

The withdrawal came hours before Slavi Trifonov’s party hand the government-forming mandate to President Rumen Radev.