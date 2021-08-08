Bulgaria’s rhythmic gymnastics ensemble won a historic title at the Tokyo Olympics – the first Olympic gold in this sport for the country. The five graces broke the hegemony of the Russians.

Simona Dyankova, Stefani Kiryakova, Madlen Radukanova, Laura Traats and Erika Zafirova collected 92,100 points for the two compositions they performed in Japan’s capital - with five balls and with three hoops and two pairs of bats.

This is the third gold for Bulgaria in Tokyo. Earlier titles won the boxer Stoyka Krasteva and the champion in karate kumite Ivet Goranova.