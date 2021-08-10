“There is such a People” (ITN) party will not put its draft cabinet to a vote in the parliament on Wednesday as it was planned. That was announced the the leader Slavi Trifonov.

“We did our best and made all types of compromises as a gesture to the so-called “parties of the protest”, so they can support the our draft cabinet. However that will not happen because of the betrayal of “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Stand up BG! We are Coming” coalition,” Trifonov underlined.

Now Bulgaria is probably heading to new early parliamentary elections, ITN’s leader said.

"Following the decree issued by the President, the constitutional procedure for electing a Prime Minister is already in its decisive parliamentary phase," an announcement from the Presidency reads.