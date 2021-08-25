The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 445,097, after 24,008 tests identified 1,911 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.95% per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 293 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 228 cases and Plovdiv Region with 209.



The active cases are 23,814. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 2,873, including 248 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,685.



Another 450 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 402,718.



Thurty-three fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,565.



With 13,739 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,242,559 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,128,101 people are fully vaccinated.