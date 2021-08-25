The Council of Ministers on Wednesday decided to provide support and grant asylum to up to 70 Afghan nationals who have worked at the Bulgarian Embassy in Kabul and together with Bulgarian contingents on the field. The decision was made public by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev after the weekly government meeting, BTA reported.



Bulgaria will grant asylum to the famiies of these Afghan nationals as well. "This is important from the point of view of empathy and solidarity," said Yanev



"The situation is very dynamic and the evacuation of these people will be a challenge in itself but with the arrangements in place I hope that we will be successful," said Yanev.