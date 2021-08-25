The government has extended the epidemic emergency declared in the country by three months, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov told a news briefing at the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The reason is that the country is entering a new epidemic wave with an increase in infections and hospital admissions, BTA reported.



On average an epidemic wave lasts for two to two and a half months. There is also the uncertainty as to how long the caretaker cabinet will remain in office, said Katsarov.

Despite worsening COVID metrics, Health Minister says tighter restrictions still unnecessary



In a separate development, the Supreme Administrative Prosecution Office (SAPO) said it has requested information from the Health Ministry about what steps have been taken to curb the spread of COVID-19 and about the stage of readiness to apply a third vaccination shot to those who want. The caretaker Health Minister has to say what his Ministry has done so far in order to ensure that people are provided with adequate information about the benefits from the coronavirus vaccines that will shift attitudes and boost interest in the vaccines, considering the wide-spread vaccine hesitancy in Bulgaria. SAPO has requested information as well about what the Health Ministry has undertaken with regard to the control of the antiepidemic measures, which are not being observed.



SAPO also asks why, despite the growing infection rate, the measures envisaged in the national operational plan are not being enforced.