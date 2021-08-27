The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 448,431, after 23,298 tests identified 1,733 new infections on Thursday. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.44 per cent.



The active cases are 26,007. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,163, including 279 in intensive care.



Thirty-four fatalities were reported Thursday and the death toll now adds up to 18,647.



Another 485 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 403,777.



With 13,412 new inoculations on Thursday, 2,269,759 vaccine doses have been administered so far.