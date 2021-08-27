Bulgarian Paralympian track and field athlete Ruzhdi Ruzhdi won the first medal for his country in Tokyo where he got the silver medal in shot put F55, BTA reported.



Ruzhdi, the gold medalist from the 2016 Summer Paralympics in the F55 category, achieved a result of 12.23 metres on his fifth, best attempt.



The 30-year-old Bulgarian has set a world record and is the current world and European champion in this discipline.



The gold went to Wallace Santos of Brazil who set a new world record of 12.63 metres, beating Ruzhdi's record in London 2017 by 16 cm.



Lech Stoltman of Poland won the third place, followed by the representative of the Russian Olympic Committee Sergei Sokulski who set a new world record in the F54 category of 12.06 metres.