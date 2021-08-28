1,713 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 28,360 tests performed, BNR reported. 6% of the tests have returned positive result. The higest number of new infections was reported in Sofia-243, followed by Plovdiv-195 and Varna-124.

3,255 patients are being treated in hospital, 298 of them in intensive care units. 43 people have died and 344 have recovered in the past 24 hours. There are 27,333 active cases of COVID-19 at present.

12,495 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total number of inoculations against COVID-19 to 2,282,245. The number of peope now fully vaccinated is 1,152,656.