Runner Hristiyan Stoyanov won a second silver medal for Bulgaria at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday, BTA reported. The world men's 1,500 m champion in the T46 sport class ran the distance in 3:52.63 minutes, significantly improving on his performance at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, where he finished 7th in the same discipline.



The T46 1,500 m title in Tokyo went to Aleksandr Iaremchuk of the Russian Paralympic Committee, who clocked 3:52.08 min. David Emong of Uganda finished the distance in 3:53.51 min to earn the bronze medal.



In her Paralympic debut at the women's F12 javelin throw, Bulgaria's Fatme Ismail, 24, placed eighth on a new personal best of 26.84 metres. The title was won by Uzbekistan's Nozimakhon Kayumova, who also scored a personal best (42.59 m).



The last remaining Bulgarian entrant in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, shooter Milena Todorova, will compete in the mixed 10 m air rifle standing SH2 qualification on August 30. The final will take place later that day. On September 1, Todorova will compete at 10 m air rifle prone.