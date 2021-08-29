“Vaccine scepticism in society is inexplicable and is beginning to scare me,” Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev said for BNR. Facts, figures or science, nothing is working, he added.

231 have died of COVID-19 in this country in the past week, and 97% of them were not vaccinated, he said.

1004 new COVID-19 cases reported

According to Dr. Angel Kunchev there are two powerful weapons – one is definitive – vaccination, the other is the anti-coronavirus measures.

"However, people are tired and are overwhelmingly not observing even the elementary instructions. In the regions with the highest incidence the continuous increase in the number of cases has now stopped, but it is too early to be drawing any conclusions", he added.

According to him the biggest problem, as with the previous waves, is the shortage of medical staff.