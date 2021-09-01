The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 455,742, after 26,631 tests identified 2,053 new infections on Tuesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 7.7 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 332 positive tests, followed by Burgas Region with 222 cases and Plovdiv Region with 209.



The active cases are 31,081. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 3,738, including 324 in intensive care.



The infected medical staff have reached 13,834. Another 670 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 405,765.



Fifty-six fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 18,896.



With 13,494 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,312,605 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,172,184 people are fully vaccinated.