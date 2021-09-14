The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 473,270, after 24,787 tests identified 1,998 new infections on Monday. The test positivity rate now stands at 8.06 per cent.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 309 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 175 cases and Blagoevgrad and Stara Zagora Regions with 117 each.

The active cases are 38,363. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 4,587, including 370 in intensive care.

The infected medical staff have reached 14,096 (including 4,010 doctors, 4,754 nurses and 2,385 orderlies).

Another 1,089 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 415,246. One hundred and thirty-nine fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 19,661.

With 8,050 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,416,030 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,242,231 people are fully vaccinated.