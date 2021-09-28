A total of 22 districts in Bulgaria have already entered the so called "red" COVID zone because of the high 14-day incidence in the country. The other six districts are in the "yellow" zone. The data are as of September 26.

Areas in the "red" zone have a morbidity of 250 to 500 per 100,000 population. Most patients with coronavirus were in the districts of Vidin - 456 per 100 000, Gabrovo - 436 per 100 000, Yambol - 401 per 100 000, Montana - 396 per 100 000, Blagoevgrad - 390 per 100 000, Targovishte - 384 per 100 000.

The lowest number of COVID infections has been registered in Kardzhali - 128 per 100 000.