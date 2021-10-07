The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 514,208, after 18,376 tests identified 2,542 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate now stands at 13.83 per cent.



Sofia tops the list of new cases with 657 positive tests, followed by Varna with 208 cases and Plovdiv with 185.



The active cases are 48,716. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,312, including 455 in intensive care.



Another 1,593 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 444,081.



Ninety-one fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 21,411.



With 7,193 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,570,248 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,350,132 people are fully vaccinated, and 3,259 have been given a booster jab.