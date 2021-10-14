The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 531,129, after 19,059 tests identified 3,327 newly infected persons on Wednesday, of whom 86.7 per cent are unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 17.5 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 889 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 290 cases and Varna Region with 274 cases.



The active cases are 55,458. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,707, including 487 in intensive care. Of the newly hospitalized patients, 89.6 per cent are unvaccinated.



The infected medical staff reached 14,938, with 60 new cases over the last 24 hours. Another 1,836 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 453,667.



A total of 98 fatalities were reported, of whom 95.9 per cent were unvaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 22,004.



With 5,563 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 2,607,096 vaccine doses have been administered so far and 1,372,723 people are fully vaccinated.