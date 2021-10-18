Former US Secretary of state Colin Powell died on Monday morning from complications from COVID-19, his family announced on Facebook. He was 84.

Powell was an American politician, diplomat and four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. He was the first African-American Secretary of State. He served as the 16th United States National Security Advisor from 1987 to 1989 and as the 12th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993.