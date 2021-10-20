A COVID-19 "Green Certificate" will be required for all indoor activities in Bulgaria, effective 00.00a.m. on October 21, 2021, caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov told journalists here on Tuesday.



A digital or paper "Green Certificate" is proof that the holder has been fully vaccinated, has tested negative in the previous 72 hours, or has recovered from the virus.



The additional measure is due to the worsened epidemic situation in the country. Bulgaria is the EU's least vaccinated country and has had the highest mortality rate in the Union over the past two weeks.