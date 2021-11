Cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 are detected in Bulgaria, National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases announces. Most of the cases have been reported in the cities of Burgas and Sofia, followed by Stara Zagora, Varna, Blagoevgrad and Kyustendil.

A total of 447 samples have been examined in October. 16 of them turned out to be positive for Delta Plus.

The new variant of the coronavirus is 10% more infectious than Delta.