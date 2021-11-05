U.S. Embassy Sofia announces the opening of the competition for the Ambassadors Fund for Summer Work&Travel (SWT) Scholarships. They give university students from Bulgaria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia an opportunity to participate in the BridgeUSA Summer Work&Travel Program.

During the summer of 2022, Ambassadors Fund Scholarship recipients will participate in SWT like all other participants – they will travel to the U.S. for up to four months during their university summer break, and work in seasonal jobs and have a chance to improve their English by talking with Americans. This scholarship program also pays for a 3-day arrival seminar in New York City, round trip airfare, SWT program fees, and more (see website for full details). Applications are now open for university students from Bulgaria, and we encourage eligible students to apply here: https://www.swtscholarships.org/bulgaria . The application deadline is December 1, 2021.

The Ambassadors Fund for SWT Scholarships are sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, with the goal of enhancing mutual understanding between young people in the U.S. and other countries. The scholarship offers a unique opportunity for university leaders from select countries who demonstrate a willingness and interest in developing intercultural competencies, who seek to gain professional experience in the U.S., to improve their English language skills, and to share their own culture with Americans.