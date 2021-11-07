A total of 2826 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 46 388 tests have been performed.

The partients in hospitals across the country are 8370, 732 of them - in intensive care units. 661 more people have been cured.

Those who lost the battle with the virus on Saturday were 65.

The number of the vaccines' doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria has already reached 2 960 810, with 6749 newly registered vaccinated in the past 24 hours.