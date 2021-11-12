The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 650,063 after 32,813 tests identified 3,207 newly infected persons on Thursday, of whom 84.9 per cent are unvaccinated. The test positivity rate stands at 9.77 per cent, close to Wednesday's.

The number of newly infected persons is more than 600 down on Wednesday but the number of tests is smaller as well.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 696 positive tests, followed by Plovdiv Region with 322 cases and Varna Region with 271 cases.

The active cases are 113,229. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 8,329, including 755 in intensive care. Of the 780 newly hospitalized patients, 89.9 per cent are unvaccinated.

Another 3,953 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 510,884. The recovered patients outnumber those newly infected for the second day in a row.

A total of 196 fatalities were reported, of whom 96.9 per cent were unvaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 25,950.

With 22,393 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,035,555 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,602,186 people are fully vaccinated and 36,598 people have received a booster dose.