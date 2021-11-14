Засега случаят не се разглежда като терористичен акт

Автомобил се взриви пред болница в английския град Ливърпул. Има един загинал и един ранен, информира BBC. 

Пострадалият е откаран в болница, като животът му е вън от опасност.

Говорител на полицията заяви, че случаят не е определен като терористичен акт, но на терен са следователи от отдела за контратероризъм.

Тече следствие. Все още няма задържани.

