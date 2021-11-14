Автомобил се взриви пред болница в английския град Ливърпул. Има един загинал и един ранен, информира BBC.

Reports of explosion and a car fire at Liverpool women's hospital.

One dead and one injured.



Fourth photo taken close to scene through an unbroken window. That and the car is largely intact indicates a small explosion. Either a poorly made device or an accidental fire. LPG tank? pic.twitter.com/HL99sJbXdP — Dd (@Vocnord) November 14, 2021

Пострадалият е откаран в болница, като животът му е вън от опасност.

A Bomb at Liverpool Women's Hospital, seriously, with no damage to cars/windows right next to the car 🙄 Looks exactly like a car some scalls burned out down the road a while back and that made a few bangs, slow news day #Liverpool #LiverpoolWomensHospital https://t.co/CZdfpOT0qL — Lisa Patten (@LisaPatten1) November 14, 2021

Говорител на полицията заяви, че случаят не е определен като терористичен акт, но на терен са следователи от отдела за контратероризъм.

Liverpool women’s hospital explosion: One dead after suspected car bomb - The Independent ❤️🤬❤️Whats that about?? https://t.co/3K4mOiK4vH — Luisa (@Luisa47132714) November 14, 2021

Тече следствие. Все още няма задържани.