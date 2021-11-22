The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 673,288, after 13,936 tests identified 733 new infections on Sunday, 85.27 per cent of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.2 per cent.



The active cases are 108,085. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 7,357, including 760 in intensive care. Of the 223 new hospital admissions, 87 per cent were not vaccinated.



Another 835 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 537,950.



Seventy-three fatalities were reported (91.78 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 27,253.



With 4,544 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,186,030 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Twenty-five per cent of the Bulgarians are fully vaccinated, and about one per cent have received a booster jab.