All students will be back to school for in-person classes from December 6, Health Minister Stoycho Katsarov said here Thursday. They will be tested for COVID once a week.



Regions where the infections are less than 250 per 100,000 population, there will be no screening of students.



The Minister said that the rate of infection among children is low and the tests of students in grade 1-4, who were the first to resume in-person classes, have shown good results.



The return to school may increase slightly the risk but that increase is negligeable and does not threaten to worsen the overall epidemiologic picture, according to Katsarov.



He said that non-invasive tests will be provided for all students but made it clear that the available tests will only last until mid-January. Teachers will be tested twice weekly.