Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev has begun consultations on the formation of a new government. All the political forces represented at the 47th National Assembly are to take part in the talks.

They began on Monday when the head of state first met representatives of “We Continue the Change”. Alter in building of the Presidency came GERD-SDS, DPS and BSP.

All politicians as well as President Radev have underlined that the country needs a new cabinet at the end of the year which brought three early elections.