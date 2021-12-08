There are some samples from COVID tests in Bulgaria that could be to people infected with Omicron variant of the virus. That was confirmed by Assoc. Prof. Ivailo Alexiev from the National Centre of Parasitic and Infectious Diseases.

Those samples are being tested additionally and we shall know whether we have Omicron within days. The tests are from people from different parts of Bulgaria. It is not clear yet whether they had travelled abroad, Alexiev explained.