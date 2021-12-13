The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 714,688, after 12,771 tests identified 532 new infections on Sunday, 82.89 per cent of which were of unvaccinated persons. The test positivity rate now stands at 4.16 per cent.



Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 189 positive tests, followed by Varna with 43 cases and Plovdiv with 38.



The active cases are 97,575. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,316, including 629 in intensive care. Of the 145 hospital admissions, 91.91 per cent were unvaccinated.



Another 451 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 587,577. Fifty fatalities were reported (94 per cent unvaccinated), and the death toll now adds up to 29,536.



With 3,704 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 3,494,341 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 1,839,666 people are fully vaccinated, and 170,081 have received a booster jab.