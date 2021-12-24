A total of 1966 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 34 596 tests were performed.

There are 4104 infected patients in hospitals across the country, 479 of them - in intensive care units.

1240 more people have been cured. 77 are those who lost the battle with the coronavirus.

The number of doses of the vaccines administered in Bulgaria has already reached 3 652 226. In the last 24 hours 13 930 are the new registered vaccinated.