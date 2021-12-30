Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev conferred the Madara Horseman Order, First Class, on Monsenor Anselmo Pecorari, Apostolic Nuncio in Sofia, for his particularly big merits to the development of bilateral ties between Bulgaria and the Vatican.

"The annual pilgrimage of Bulgarian delegations to the Vatican was organized and carried out with your active assistance and support, and we thank you for this. We note with satisfaction your participation in a number of charity initiatives that have contributed to the prestige of the Catholic Church in Bulgaria", Bulgaria’s head of state Radev said during the ceremony, BNR reported.