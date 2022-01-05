People arriving in Bulgaria from countries in the red COVID zone will be required to present a negative result of a PCR test conducted up to 72 hours before entering our country. The result will be in addition to a certificate for vaccination or overcome illness. Otherwise they will be quarantined for 10 days.

That was announced by Bulgaria's Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev. He added that the authorities continue to actively monitor the epidemic situation in the country. Kunchev is ready to propose an update of the anti-epidemic measures if necessary.