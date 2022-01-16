A total of 4389 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. The biggest number of the newly infected are from Sofia (1582), Burgas (445) and Plovdiv (362).

The patients in hospitals across the country are 5237, 568 of them - in intensive care wards. 934 more people recovered and 40 died.

6982 more doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle to 1 961 791.