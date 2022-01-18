A record high number of new daily coronavirus cases have been registered in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. Those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours are 9996. 44 772 tests were performed.

166 more infectected people lost the battle with the coronavirus.

5223 are the patients in hospitals across the country, 541 of them - in intensive care units.

551 people have been reported as cured.

A total of 13 723 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been given on Monday so that the people with completed immunization become 1 964 692.