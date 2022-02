A total of 11 143 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours.

87 more infected people died bringing the total number of the pandemic's victims to 33 405.

4354 people have been cured. 841 are the newly admitted to hospitals across the country. Those in intensive care units now are 533.

A total of 4 173 659 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given, including 8,192 on Tuesday.