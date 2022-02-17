The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,054,566 after 25,067 tests identified 5,023 newly infected persons on Wednesday, of whom 74.7 per cent are unvaccinated. The test positivity rate now stands at 20 per cent.

The active cases are 257,265. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,639, including 594 in intensive care. Of the 639 new hospital admissions, 83.9 per cent are not vaccinated.

Another 5,078 COVID patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 762,522.

Ninety-three fatalities were reported, of whom 89.3 per cent of them were not vaccinated, and the death toll now adds up to 34,779.

Sofia City Region tops the list of new cases with 1,016 positive tests, followed by Varna Region with 757 and Plovdiv Region with 455.

With 5,407 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,260,171 vaccine doses have been administered so far, 2,032,358 people are fully vaccinated, and 663,265 have received a booster jab.