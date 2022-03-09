Bulgaria will not be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Lena Borislavova, head of the political office of the Prime Minister, told a news conference here on Wednesday.

"This is a decision which the Government endorses," Borislalova said.

Commenting the flow of refugees from Ukraine after the start of the military conflict there, Borislavova confirmed that Bulgaria joins the European support under the directive for temporary protection status. A decision has been made to this effect on making available short-term humanitarian aid for three months initially to nationals of Ukraine arriving in Bulgaria who do not have any means to support themselves. The aid amounts to 40 leva per day for a period of three months.

Borislavova said that the Government is in constant contact with the State Agency State Reserve and Wartime Stock to monitor reserves and stocks so as to avert "crises". Also, constant contact is being maintained with representatives of the LUKoil Nefochim oil refinery to ensure that there are enough quantities of fuels and regular supplies, so that the public does not experience any problems, Borislavova said.