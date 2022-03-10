The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,107,888, after 16,525 tests identified 1,920 new infections on Tuesday. It makes a test positivity rate of 11.6 per cent

Currently, the hospitalized patients number is 2,744, including 365 in intensive care. Of the 254 new hospital admissions, 82.28 per cent were not vaccinated.

Another 3,776 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 866,213.

Thirty-one fatalities were reported, and the death toll now adds up to 35,995.

With 2,691 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,317,192 vaccine doses have been administered so far.