Police took the leader of the biggest opposition party and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to the General Directorate "National Police" late on Thursday. He will remain in custody for 24 hours.

The lawyer of Borissov - Menko Menkov, said the grounds for detention are extortion. “It remains unclear who has been extorted by Mr. Borissov, when, for what or how,” Menkov added.

A large-scale operation of the General Directorate "National Police" is underway. It is connected with 120 cases of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria, the press office of the Ministry of Interior announced.

Besides Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and the former head of the government information service Sevdelina Arnaudova have also been detained.